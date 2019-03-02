FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 171
Indicator in the branch, ask him how it works and then test it)
Why is there no indicator in the oscillators, what did you write? ))))
well, and I show the pictures of the last days not all types (although I certainly have all four), but only where invested minus stretched, ie, the current OM )
I've watched the history of buying put contracts at 1.56, and now I'm watching them being sold to the sheep for a fraction of the price.
They bought them for 50-200 points, and now they sell them for 438 points)
Why is there no indicator in the oscillators, what did you write? ))))
It was just a creative impulse )))) Forgive me )))
You can look at it whenever you want, now you can look at it and draw conclusions, or else you don't appreciate it at once))))
i-i) watch for the second day. i think selling is the main thing, but i still haven't figured out the strategy yet... the chif and kiwi are getting knocked off the charts... it's not like that.
So close them and don't look)