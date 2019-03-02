FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 639

Alexey:
Something's wrong with the euro, it's out of order. We need to take action.
It's going the right way, don't touch it, you will break the trend.)
 
server:
That's right, don't touch him, you'll break the trend.)
I'm not going to touch it, I'm just going to take precautions for insurance :)
 
It's scaring the buyers before it goes up
 
senat999:
 
Myth63:
you want me to tell you about the ruble?
Why not? A smart man is always interesting to listen to.
 
Spekul:
He's scaring the customers before he pulls up.
Let him scare them for ten minutes, that's enough.
 
senat999:
Watch out, you'll get banned for petrucha.
 
senat999:
Did everyone have a laugh? I'll delete it now.
You have to cry here.
 
1.1398 buy? or what do you think of the eve?
