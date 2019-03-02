FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1102
The market is the market. It depends on many things. And price is one of them.
If you have a million peppers standing on top of you with open deals, the price will go there, no matter how much you may hit it with a drum :-D.
But you can't do it without volumes, or look at my pictures, so you don't have to bother your calculator...
Yeah. First we study volumes, and then we can study price (you don't need a pair indicator), forgetting about volumes forever.
what are you doing looking at yesterday's prices (maybe you're analysing the price), you're buying - you're selling - no one's there .... And the end of your analysis goes to ..... (but it always misses all the time).
What kind of pictures are these? ))
How can you analyse the price? It's just there :-D
Options? Futures? For some it's a risk hedging tool. They go hand in hand with the market price. Hence, it's far from nothing!!!
And by the way the Eura is being salted at the moment.
))))) about a month ago and in our direction. how many pages is it - i have no idea)))
Can we shut up about who's passing?)
I've been watching you for 1 boo deal on the pound, that's it!!! (your shorts came out at 200+ post factum doesn't count), but Yurchenko's is 2-0.
В + 520)))
Will only be post facto, I don't need trailers)))
No one is convincing anyone of anything, if it doesn't matter what they sold yesterday, the day before, last week, what matters is what they are doing today, then go ahead - catch fleas)