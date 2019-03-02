FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1102

mmmoguschiy:
The market is the market. It depends on many things. And price is one of them.

If you have a million peppers standing on top of you with open deals, the price will go there, no matter how much you may hit it with a drum :-D.
... and bring presents, pour booze and the feast begins))))
 
_new-rena:
But you can't do it without volumes, or look at my pictures, so you don't have to bother your calculator...
I said about the pound price, I would buy at 1.46-4610 today, if it is not so, I will not buy it and tomorrow 1.46 may already be expensive for me, I will agree to buy only at 4550 or 1.45.
 
_new-rena:
Yeah. First we study volumes, and then we can study price (you don't need a pair indicator), forgetting about volumes forever.
What are those pictures? ))
 
Ishim:
what are you doing looking at yesterday's prices (maybe you're analysing the price), you're buying - you're selling - no one's there .... And the end of your analysis goes to ..... (but it always misses all the time).
(But for some reason it always misses.) About who misses who?
mmmoguschiy:
What kind of pictures are these? ))
))))) about a month ago and in our direction. how many pages is it - I have no idea)))
 
mmmoguschiy:
How can you analyse the price? It's just there :-D

Options? Futures? For some it's a risk hedging tool. They go hand in hand with the market price. Hence, it's far from nothing!!!

And by the way the Eura is being salted at the moment.
well yes it is, they are price driven, at the moment m5 is being salted. ))))))))))))))
 
_new-rena:
))))) about a month ago and in our direction. how many pages is it - i have no idea)))
all i care about is real time - the picture at the moment
 
stranger:
Can we shut up about who's passing?)

I've been watching you for 1 boo deal on the pound, that's it!!! (your shorts came out at 200+ post factum doesn't count), but Yurchenko's is 2-0.

 
Ishim:

I've been watching you for 1 boo deal on the pound, that's it!!! (your shorts came out at 200+ post factum doesn't count), but Yurchenko's is 2-0.

В + 520)))

Will only be post facto, I don't need trailers)))

 
stranger:

No one is convincing anyone of anything, if it doesn't matter what they sold yesterday, the day before, last week, what matters is what they are doing today, then go ahead - catch fleas)

I need something bigger :-D That's why it matters - yesterday the day before yesterday tomorrow and today :-D
