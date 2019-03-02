FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 401
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is not a pyramid scheme. It's a vulgar averaging. )))
A pyramid is a positive one, an accumulation of positive trades.
I'm itching to sell the pound to 1.51)
You are evil, Bicus))))
Nah, I mean that in a good way. Myth is a cunning fox, the depot is rubbery, he'll get out of it. ))))
Now we have the second take, with nzdusd. Let's see how they will do it this time.
So what's the point, who's going to trade it at night?)
Nah, I mean that in a good way. Myth is a cunning fox, the depot is rubbery, he'll get out of it. ))))
Now we have the second take, with nzdusd. Let's see how they will do it this time.
How was it the first time?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page388
Bought nzdusd, sold usdcad.
With tiny stops.
Bought nzdusd, sold usdcad.
With tiny stops.
same song:
Bought nzdusd, sold usdcad.
With tiny stops.
all in good time=)