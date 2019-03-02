FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 401

Bicus:

This is not a pyramid scheme. It's a vulgar averaging. )))

A pyramid is a positive one, an accumulation of positive trades.

You're mean, Bicus)))
 
Olegts:
I'm itching to sell the pound to 1.51)
So what's the point, who will trade it at night?)
 
stranger:
Now we have the second take, with nzdusd. Let's see how they will do it this time.

 
stranger:
я)
 
Bicus:

How was it the first time?

I daresay preparations for selling the eu at a better price are over )))) For me it was the level of 1385 )))) To all who participated in the purchases, thanks for the company )))) A fascinating journey to 0740 ))))
 

Bought nzdusd, sold usdcad.

With tiny stops.

 
Bicus:

same song:


 
Bicus:

Tough ))))
 
Myth63:
all in good time=)
I agree, time will tell
