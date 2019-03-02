FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1286

Alexey:
And borrow money from them for testing, so you don't have to deal with transfers for a long time
Why borrow money, just take it...
 
_new-rena:

Wait. don't confuse them. bringing money to them is what you're talking about, and I'm talking about something else - it's when you're offered big bucks to trade (for management in short) and even in a team of traders.

to get rid of them, i say that i'm a "pipsaw" like.... )))) the connection is cut almost immediately)))

Just say enough about hedging = 0 they immediately lose interest, it's their main milking note
 
stranger:
Why borrow, just take, yeah...
Well, that's what I meant, like a $200 bonus.
 
Alexey:
Well, that's what I meant, like a $200 bonus.
It's kind of shallow,a couple grand at least))))
stranger:
If it's 44 will you buy some more or are you stressed by the so called "drawdown"?)
1,446 ---> 1,468
 
pako:
1,446 ---> 1,468
Paco, 88% in sales on the pound, so need to pound them. The shake-out levels are 4720, 4820 and 49-4915.
 
stranger:
It's a bit small, a couple of grand at least))))
They'll kill themselves, even for $5.
 

Bought it

 
Alexey:
They'll kill themselves, even for $5.

Have you read the primer?

go look, just for you)

