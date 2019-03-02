FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1286
And borrow money from them for testing, so you don't have to deal with transfers for a long time
Wait. don't confuse them. bringing money to them is what you're talking about, and I'm talking about something else - it's when you're offered big bucks to trade (for management in short) and even in a team of traders.
to get rid of them, i say that i'm a "pipsaw" like.... )))) the connection is cut almost immediately)))
Why borrow, just take, yeah...
Well, that's what I meant, like a $200 bonus.
If it's 44 will you buy some more or are you stressed by the so called "drawdown"?)
1,446 ---> 1,468
It's a bit small, a couple of grand at least))))
Bought it
They'll kill themselves, even for $5.
Have you read the primer?
go look, just for you)