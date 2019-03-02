FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 805

Ishim:
You're a long-term trader - you don't need it.

First of all, I am not a long-term worker, and secondly, I need to develop)))

So, will you show me?

I see. So short-term forecasts don't work out and 40-50 pips every day either? So how do you trade, then? By trial and error? )))))

 
stranger:
If you don't know anything about the market, you may use a countersign at the level of stop and stop with a stopper. (You may use the stop if you want; you may use a counter stop, if the price stops growing, you close the buy position, open the buy position, but the sell position is the same)
 
Ishim:
No, you give me examples, here I have entered and here I have closed 50 pips))) To write this, even with explanations, will take you 10 minutes a day at most.
 
stranger:

i remember, i traded EUR with 140 pips stops. i had one loss on 17 trades - then it went backwards and i didn't screenshot it. i had 3 losses in a row - i just needed to hedge against backsliding and that's all! (for example, after 2 consecutive losses you need to take a break).
 
stranger:
Nah, you give me examples, here I entered and here I closed 50 pips)))
i posted here on the eur trades with an open 0.03 lot and a drawdown of 20 quid on the bays i made 50 pips ))))) (no such specifics exactly 50 pips on m1 - from point A to point B)
 
Ishim:
stranger:

If you don't know, show me 10 good entries on the volumes, and you can't teach how to trade by the price chart - you have to see it! (If you do not know the password and the font is crooked, you have to show that it is the same!)

Why are you copying it? (I'll do it myself if I have to.)

 
1

 
For the yen - (((( - 5 quid - it closed at 18.20 - it is good, I will trade upwards if I have to cover the loss. (I forget when I covered the loss - a couple of months ago, I think)


..... why the small letter?

Mashki... Did I show the wagons? I had a Fibochka in that picture.

1,1315 /1,1320 buy limit ) if anything ! ( so far preliminary).

Thanks !
stranger:

1

What is this software called?
