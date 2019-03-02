FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 805
You're a long-term trader - you don't need it.
First of all, I am not a long-term worker, and secondly, I need to develop)))
So, will you show me?
I see. So short-term forecasts don't work out and 40-50 pips every day either? So how do you trade, then? By trial and error? )))))
If the price goes up, the buy price goes down and the sell price goes up, then the buy price goes up. (If you do not know what kind of price you've got, you may use the opposite one, if the price stopped growing you close the Buy position, open the Buy position and sell - what the hell with it).
So, will you show me?
Nah, you give me examples, here I entered and here I closed 50 pips)))
i remember when i was trading euros with 140 pips stops. i had one loss on 17 trades - but then it went backwards and i don't have screenshot it anymore - i just need to hedge against backsliding and that's all! (for example, after 2 consecutive losses you need to take a break).
you know what he was asking you questions about?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page799#comment_1390257
He's looking for a sensei.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/41110/page3#comment_1390762
If you don't know, show me 10 good entries on the volumes, and you can't teach how to trade by the price chart - you have to see it! (If you do not know the password and the font is crooked, you have to show that it is the same!)
Why are you copying it? (I'll do it myself if I have to.)
If you can 't guess it, you have to show the same picture every time. (If you do not know the password and the font is crooked, you have to show that it is the same!)
Why are you copying it? (I'll do it myself if I have to.)
1
So the fog is already drawing, what's in the past? you are in the past, and the traded volumes are in the future, let me give you a hint again (discount your cluelessness) - the patterns stretch into the future. (nowadays, the jokes are in vogue - tell me it's a random process drawn by uneducated speculators))))
For the yen - (((( - 5 quid - it closed at 18.20 - it is good, I will trade upwards if I have to cover the loss. (I forget when I covered the loss - a couple of months ago, I think)
..... why the small letter?
Mashki... Did I show the wagons? I had a Fibochka in that picture.
1,1315 /1,1320 buy limit ) if anything ! ( so far preliminary).
Thanks !
1