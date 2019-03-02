FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 943
.Otherwise, like all backwards on the charts))))
it still doesn't tell you anything.
The funny thing is that when guys here draw a couple of sticks (well, that's what the man said), they make fun of them)))). I'm sorry, what about your graphics?) Can you show the way with sticks?
You have to flip through pages three =) everything is drawn there =) more precisely, it's been drawn since January =)
I also gave it to you. The difference between you and a person who uses tech analysis is in one thing.
A technician looks at the sky, analyzes the sky and determines for himself whether it will rain or not, then pulls out an umbrella. You pull out the umbrella when something drops on you. I am not saying that someone is right or wrong, or who is right or who is wrong. I just want to understand the essence ... because when it drops, according to the volume so to speak (I think so), it may not rain at all .
You didn't notice how you overslept, the bottom was set back on January 26 and now there is an attempt to consolidate on that bottom. After that there will be a breakout to a new low
everything has been spotted and grabbed=)
I'll get an umbrella beforehand.)
i took an umbrella in advance... If i look at the chart, it will look like rain ... i don't think so ... so i'll take an umbrella when i see it ...)
any level can be calculated ahead... remember i was talking about 5470 back when.... so=) it's pretty much the same. you need to understand where the legs and arms come from.
i take the umbrella in advance=)
All the horizontal bars on the screenshot are levels I drew when the price wasn't even there, but there were already interests at the levels of these bars=)
any level can be calculated ahead... remember i was talking about 5470 back when.... so=) it's pretty much the same. you need to understand where the legs and arms come from.
Are you ready for a further fall?