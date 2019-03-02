FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 943

azfaraon:
.Otherwise, like all backwards on the charts))))
i'm warning you, and i've been telling you for a long time that post factum. and mind you, charts from the past and what i'm saying =)
Myth63:

it still doesn't tell you anything.

The funny thing is that when guys here draw even a couple of sticks (well, that's what the man said) they mock them))) I am sorry, but what about your graph to say)))? Can you show the way with sticks?
azfaraon:
Myth63:
Alexey:
You didn't notice how you overslept, the bottom was set back on January 26 and now there is an attempt to consolidate on that bottom. After that there will be a breakout to a new low

everything has been spotted and grabbed=)

azfaraon:

I'll get an umbrella beforehand.)

i took an umbrella in advance... If i look at the chart, it will look like rain ... i don't think so ... so i'll take an umbrella when i see it ...)

any level can be calculated ahead... remember i was talking about 5470 back when.... so=) it's pretty much the same. you need to understand where the legs and arms come from.

Myth63:

I see on your charts the distances between the lines are almost equal (i.e. I found a certain regularity long time ago that the market has just one figure based on time and price) I tried to write an owl, and it works.
Myth63:

So it's enough to calculate, say, two figures A and B and you can calculate the third? Through projection?
 
Myth63:

everything was spotted and grabbed=)

Are you ready for a further fall?
Alexey:
Are you ready for a further fall?
