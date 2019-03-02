FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1147

New comment
 
_new-rena:

yesterday's earthquake wiped out the deposits...

we are witnessing the remnants of former luxury)

Don't sell them anywhere.)
[Deleted]  
stranger:

If you'd said HE was on the plus side, but that's it)

i'm keeping a close eye on HIS account because i'm really hoping for HIS success.

yesterday at the beginning of the day he had 39%, this morning it was 38.7 and now it's 39.3....

price seems to be flying, it's been two days now....

 
_new-rena:

I'm keeping a close eye on HIS account, because I'm really looking forward to HIS success.

yesterday at the beginning of the day he had 39%, this morning it was 38.7 and now it's 39.3....

price seems to be flying, it's been two days now....

I don't have a hope anymore))) I had a hope when it started to rise from -20%, then I did not check it for a week and it was -40, so, kaput)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
I no longer have any hope)))) I had hope when it started to go up from -20%, then I didn't look for a week and came back and looked and there it was -40, so, kaput)
39,2)))
 

stranger

I've noticed recently that silver corresponds most closely to my signals, strange as it may seem. it is also verifiable by ginger. maybe you could look at it from your paradigm height?

 
iIDLERr:

stranger

I recently noticed that silver corresponds most closely to my signals, strange as it may seem. it is also verifiable by ginger. maybe you could look at it from your paradigm height?

I'll try silver, gold is a total ahjussi)
 
stranger:
I'll try silver, gold is a total ahjussi)
I have warrants on gold. and solutions on silver.)) I got old and pissy.)
 
iIDLERr:
I have warrants on gold. and decisions on silver.))) I've grown old and pissy.)
He's the only one who's not afraid of anything.
 
stranger:
He's the only one who's not afraid of anything.
did you sell the pound at 49?
 
stranger:
Only HE is not afraid of anything
I recently found out that the lions on the Swedish coat of arms have had their genitals cut off at the request of local lesbians. they weren't afraid of anything before either.
1...114011411142114311441145114611471148114911501151115211531154...2119
New comment