FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1147
yesterday's earthquake wiped out the deposits...
we are witnessing the remnants of former luxury)
If you'd said HE was on the plus side, but that's it)
i'm keeping a close eye on HIS account because i'm really hoping for HIS success.
yesterday at the beginning of the day he had 39%, this morning it was 38.7 and now it's 39.3....
price seems to be flying, it's been two days now....
I no longer have any hope)))) I had hope when it started to go up from -20%, then I didn't look for a week and came back and looked and there it was -40, so, kaput)
stranger
I've noticed recently that silver corresponds most closely to my signals, strange as it may seem. it is also verifiable by ginger. maybe you could look at it from your paradigm height?
stranger
I recently noticed that silver corresponds most closely to my signals, strange as it may seem. it is also verifiable by ginger. maybe you could look at it from your paradigm height?
I'll try silver, gold is a total ahjussi)
I have warrants on gold. and decisions on silver.))) I've grown old and pissy.)
He's the only one who's not afraid of anything.
Only HE is not afraid of anything