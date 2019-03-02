FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1467
If it passes 1.10, then towards 1.13, but there is good support at 1.10.
thank you!
I don't know about 1.13. Maybe a little up at 1.1025 and down to poke the buyers. The trend is down!
And Idler didn't give the go-ahead. So down.
Only down .)
What place in the contest ?
probably 1580 ?
Thank you!
It was 600, but, didn't read the terms and conditions that any trades close at 12.00, drained 4.5k.... and fucked up all the stats.
Tuma, I have been interested for a little over a month... Working only with my hands, and only on my own. Although (khatabych) once advised very well. So, please do not judge severely, all I write here (lay out) purely personal observations, and the truth, I do not pretend in any way.
Yeah, well... the risk is off the charts....
what is the support at the top ?
thank you !
How do they close?
I have an open . ( also in the competition). place 1990.
Do you mean rollover?
I'm sorry, the resistance level. It is around 1.1030
The puzzle is done.
Waiting for the rebound in the morning/night .
Out, see you tomorrow )
Thank you!
I don't know what you mean exactly, but the fact remains...
Watch the closing time on loss-making trades.
North, you know the difference between you and me?
After a while I post the maths of the process on the forum and you post the product on the market.
And this screenshot is an advertisement most likely.
I agree, it sounds like an advertisement...
deleted...
Somehow I didn't think of it.
We put something out there for free, but I'm sorry you have to pay for something in this life...
Pay attention to the given time and behaviour. I think the diver has shown itself.... If so, there will be a reversal in the near future. (+ to yesterday's possible scenario)