FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1176
Keep trolling...
A little tired... (
Tired is tired, look how our ranks have thinned this week, how many youngsters are gone))))
Master, it's time for you to recruit a new flock, trading from scratch))))
Haven't seen Gina in a while, where's she gone?
That is your interpretation (you remember the theory - any bullshit will do, as long as the price goes by it), it was on all pairs, and the correction was about to take place - from 1.04, then 1.02 and then the news.
Well the news doesn't affect the price, unless of course it's an emergency, but things like bets, nonfarms, it's all bullshit, here and there and wherever else you want to go. I told you before the news that your 02 would be gone soon. You see the blue one? It's parity and everyone is happy when the price is near it, but we want even better)))) Now the price is at the high of June contract, and there are a lot of bubbles on it, there is no need to push it higher today, they will go bait and leave it where it is.)
There will be "horns" )
The teacher said it was the CDs, he has a peculiar imagination))))
And Ilya is missing somewhere with his moon shopping and audi sales(
In general, again, hard schpoking turned out, but today slowly, slowly))))
Here comes the Audi on its way to 7810 and there's 50% of the money, so that's the end of the show for today. Doll's tired.