FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 213
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't care what he's in, it doesn't tell me anything)))
Well, you're watching the CME. The chif is in reverse quote there. So the same trading strategy is applied but exactly the opposite. That's what I mean.
You must have been asleep and nothing happened))))) The teacher in the mountain branch had all my comments compromising the Great One deleted))))) They're asking for TC and blessing from him, I say give it to people, he says nothing))))
Gone wild there in a cave alone).
(Let me see the link? )))
So they deleted all the comments, there were more at lunchtime, at least I laughed there. I remembered that 'description' and imagined that the prick would be reading it. I just remembered that 'description' and imagined how that dickhead would read it .... )))))
I said - give it to the people, describe it properly, send it to them in a private message or whatever, it is not a top secret, he keeps silent. I advised him to look at HIS pamm to see if he should ask for it))))))
So they deleted all the comments, there were more at lunchtime, at least I laughed there. I remembered that 'description' and imagined that the prick would be reading it. I just remembered that 'description' and imagined how that dickhead would read it .... )))))
what was written yesterday - deleted?
That's it, only HIS sneaks left.
ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow....
I'll charge this one for real, but the signal will be from SME:
Now working with no signal at all. started with 10K on 2.01.15...
So they deleted all the comments, there were more at lunchtime, at least I laughed there. I remembered that 'description' and imagined that the dickhead would be reading it. I just remembered that 'description' and imagined how that dickhead would read it .... )))))
I said - give it to the people, describe it properly, send it to them in a private message or whatever, it is not a top secret, he keeps silent. I advised the man to look at HIS pamm to see if TC is worth asking for))))))
Lucky people ))))) They can see HIM ))))