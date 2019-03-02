FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 213

stranger:
I don't care what he's in, it doesn't tell me anything)))
Well, you're watching the CME. The chif is in reverse quote there. So the trading strategy is the same but exactly the opposite. That's what I mean.
 
_new-rena:
So I don't know what his reverse is and what his strategy is)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))) And I don't watch the CME)
 
stranger:

You must have been asleep and nothing happened))))) The teacher in the mountain branch had all my comments compromising the Great One deleted))))) They're asking for TC and blessing from him, I say give it to people, he says nothing))))

Gone wild there in a cave alone).

Give me the link? )))
 
artikul:
(Let me see the link? )))

So they deleted all the comments, there were more at lunchtime, at least I laughed there. I remembered that 'description' and imagined that the prick would be reading it. I just remembered that 'description' and imagined how that dickhead would read it .... )))))

I said - give it to the people, describe it properly, send it to them in a private message or whatever, it is not a top secret, he keeps silent. I advised him to look at HIS pamm to see if he should ask for it))))))

stranger:
Was what was written yesterday deleted?
 
_new-rena:
stranger:
ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow....

I'll charge this one for real, but the signal will be from SME:

Now working with no signal at all. started with 10K on 2.01.15...

 
stranger:

Lucky )))) They can see HIM)))
artikul:
5 days and reigns in....
 
The software will scan it and I'll post the Euro nightmare here ))))
