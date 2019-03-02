FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 996
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
... meet Uncle Kolya.....
What are you guys doing?! What arbitrage? You can do 10% a day on Euros with your hands!!! For arbitrage, 10% a day is ridiculous! :-D
The kitchen is just an exchange point, that's all.
Is there anything else you wanted?
If this is about the eu I have the 0510 level peeking through ))
No, that's fine with me.
As the price moves down, any buyer can go from a sucker to a qualified financial markets expert )))) It's a law ))))
You must have understood one of the most important things
Make the decision solely on your own. Then there will be something to think about.