FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1277

Lesorub:

look where to buy the pound on the loys, not long to go, fecking hell...

it's going to take a little while for the bridges to be opened and....
 
it's just a matter of time before the bridges are opened and....

Let them do the baiting...

there's space and time, why not buy it?


 

Yeah, that's not going to happen...

so on the pound the sticks will work all the way down

which is 1.4400 to 1.4304...

 
then catch up, and work out some more.
 
the inexplicable desire of petrels to crash on the rocks.
 
The banquet will continue in the autumn and I think below parity, but the fact that there will be no Europe is a fact and it does not depend on the euro exchange rate. But yeah, I read that shit here sometimes, it's a bit idiotic.
 
Stranjushko, you came out, so what do you think about options, tell us, the downtrodden?
I also tell my wife not to change her currency before the autumn. It does not go so well... Looks like a financial dispute to me.
 
iIDLERr:
I'm not going to talk to anybody about that.
 
those wishing to attend the EURNZD express are re-invited to the apron...
