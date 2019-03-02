FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1277
look where to buy the pound on the loys, not long to go, fecking hell...
it's just a matter of time before the bridges are opened and....
Let them do the baiting...
there's space and time, why not buy it?
Yeah, that's not going to happen...
so on the pound the sticks will work all the way down
which is 1.4400 to 1.4304...
The banquet will continue in autumn and I think below parity, but the fact that there will be no Europe is a fact and it does not depend on the euro exchange rate. But yeah, I read this shit here sometimes, it's a bit idiotic.
Stranjushko, you're out, so what do you think of the options, tell us, the downtrodden?