FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1247

New comment
 
_new-rena:
Do you miss Strange? I bought it a long time ago, so I'm just plumping for it.)

father?

Wherever you trade, you'll make a profit.


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

father?

you can trade anywhere you want, you'll make a profit... or kolyan

Yeah, he's wiggling like a pencil in a glass)

BAY or SELL - that's the question ? )))

 
Lesorub:

You're writing a lot of bullshit here...

Why don't we talk somewhere else?

Strange's a troll and the rest of you don't mean anything ((((
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Strange is a troll and the rest are nothing at all ((((
Ishim, things are looking up for you on PAMM... On the wrong side of the tracks?
 
_new-rena:
Ishim, things are looking up for you on PAMM... Got off on the wrong foot?
I've switched to scripts - removed the noise between the targets.
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
on the scripts moved - removed the noise between the targets.
Ok. What is the euro stomping around, what scenario is it going to have, do you know?
 
_new-rena:
OK. Why is the eu stomping around, what's the scenario there, don't you know?
1.13 (not that you need to be aware of 9/10 should trigger - and then you can trade)
 
Ishim:
1.13 (not something you need to be aware of 9/10 should trigger - and then you can trade )

it's called a bullish scam...

1.0878 sell !!!

 
Lesorub:

it's called a bullshitter...

1.0878 sell !!!

if 1.13 will not go higher, we can wait it out )))
 
Ishim:
if it doesn't go above 1.13 we can sit it out ))))

What's the point of sitting, buy audea...

yeah lunya...

1...124012411242124312441245124612471248124912501251125212531254...2119
New comment