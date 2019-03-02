FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1247
Do you miss Strange? I bought it a long time ago, so I'm just plumping for it.)
father?
Wherever you trade, you'll make a profit.
father?
you can trade anywhere you want, you'll make a profit... or kolyan
Yeah, he's wiggling like a pencil in a glass)
BAY or SELL - that's the question ? )))
You're writing a lot of bullshit here...
Why don't we talk somewhere else?
Strange is a troll and the rest are nothing at all ((((
Ishim, things are looking up for you on PAMM... Got off on the wrong foot?
on the scripts moved - removed the noise between the targets.
OK. Why is the eu stomping around, what's the scenario there, don't you know?
1.13 (not something you need to be aware of 9/10 should trigger - and then you can trade )
it's called a bullish scam...
1.0878 sell !!!
it's called a bullshitter...
1.0878 sell !!!
if it doesn't go above 1.13 we can sit it out ))))
What's the point of sitting, buy audea...
yeah lunya...