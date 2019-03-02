FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 836

New comment
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:

I recommend it (it might do the trick, I personally am tired - three months without a break...):

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/integer

too much to drink =)))
[Deleted]  
Myth63:
drinking too much is bad for you =)))
I drank a lot at a birthday party and the New Year's Eve was dry ((((
[Deleted]  

oil goes to China... I didn't build the Vankor project for nothing for 2 years and recently finished the ESPO project as well.... Two of Rosneft and Transneft's biggest projects in recent years...

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/406897

Мир волнуется: сколько еще нефти сможет купить Китай?
Мир волнуется: сколько еще нефти сможет купить Китай?
  • 2015.02.26
  • Booka85
  • www.mql5.com
К северу от Даляна, прибрежного города в Китае, шоссе заканчивается там, где охрана блокирует подступы к одному из стратегических нефтехранилищ Поднебесной. За воротами горы хранят большую тайну — что...
[Deleted]  

it's a caddy=) and it's been whacked =) it's even shown to where =)

well, that's fair enough=) got the attitude.

[Deleted]  
Myth63:

it's a caddy=) and it's been pecked at =) it's even shown to where =)

Well it's all fair=) the mood has set in.

I'm waiting for 1.2620 on the caddy. I'd rather look through the dollar/yen to decide
[Deleted]  
azfaraon:
That's exactly 1.2620 and I'm waiting on the caddy.
nope =) 2523 was the target for today =)
[Deleted]  
Myth63:

it's a caddy=) and it's been pecked at =) it's even shown to where =)

well, it's all fair game.

with this kind of graa... you need a shovel))) get a job sewing sacks for you, will you take it? you've got to get the interpreter to help you out first)
 
_new-rena:


sales on the eurik are back on the upswing...

is this a long term signal ?
or a day or two ?

thanks !
[Deleted]  
tuma88:
Is it a long term signal ?
or a day or two?

Thanks !

Tuma, I have a current current. I'm very sorry I can't do it again. They're not selling much now. Fixed it a little bit... watching....

I described the previous system today. I have had some predictions, but I do not use it now. I do not use it now. Try it without greed and it will work.

 
azfaraon:
that's exactly 1.2620 and i'm waiting on the caddy .Better i'm looking through the dollar/yen to decide
I just figured it out - the pound !!!!!, that's the damn Strange saying the same thing but explaining.... (((((, Puck to all! Happy trading everyone!
1...829830831832833834835836837838839840841842843...2119
New comment