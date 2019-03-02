FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 396
Eh... My pyramid was knocked out. Ended up with only 8 points, and it was over 200. That's a shame. Impossible not to get drunk.
)))
I don't know where the euras will go. (I'm not going to make any predictions, it's not the right place or time)
I'll have to help)))) See the big red one? So that's the nearest target)))))
love the thrill?... there's no talk of sales yet, just a pips...
and can i read a mashka-like one, i love them so much, thanks.
mimic Yeti - cheerful and no need to bathe )))))
What's the prognosis, you sell while it's going down.
When you see a reversal at the bottom (I mean D1) == close the sale (with additives, get fat).
The problem is that the traders do not know what to do with them.
If they are losing = = it is a bullshit, otherwise we may need more money.
(your revelations and uHs about the eu - do you think people can not see that it corrects) (we will discuss your austral forecast this weekend - a sort of debriefing)
What have I done to make YOU so angry, Master?
the red ones == reference points, if they're at a loss == that's bullshit, otherwise ask for more, eat, yum, yum.
I'm having a smoke, I'm looking... wrong picture... ;))
