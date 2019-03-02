FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1159

sorry to see the price ;)))

Bicus:

Example. You want to open a trade, for example 0.1 lot. You may enter in one order. But you can enter by means of a grid of 5 orders, each by 0.02 lots through a certain step. This is done when we are not sure about the exact entry point.

But this is not a martin, since the risks are the same as when entering in one order.

This is exactly the step where you lose the profit that could be contained in one order (we take the total volume) from the very beginning, because the price has averaged out and has already crawled in the direction of the grid development
 
_new-rena:

I've even had moments when a quote machine sends me a screenshot of my screen with a bunch of orders

Oh, man. I'm getting worried. They can steal you or take you abroad somewhere.
Bicus:
Fucking hell. I'm getting worried. You could be kidnapped and taken abroad somewhere.
Don't worry, they're already inviting you.
 
stranger:

This is done so that you don't have to be vigilant to close parts of the order later, but simply arrange the tp for parts and forget it. You're dark as hell))))

Well that too. I just have a robot watching out for it
 
_new-rena:
it's in the step that the profit is lost
Far from it.
Bicus:
Far from it.
Well, whatever.
 
_new-rena:
don't worry, they're already inviting you.
To the Ukraine?
stranger:
Ukraine?

)))

To the UK

stranger:

This is done so that you don't have to be vigilant to close parts of the order later, but just put the tp into parts and forget it. You are dark as hell))))

The orders there are in the range of 20 pips.

i thought it would be 20 pips))) i thought it would be 20)

Why are you trying to close part of an order (i want to understand the logic)? If you close a part of it, then it's already wrong and should you keep it?

