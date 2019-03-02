FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 208
Is there life after fixing, you ask? ))) Yes there is )))) The software has earned me almost 3000% ))))) Let's see what happens next ))))
)))
well another 500, i guess))))
It's no good rejoicing when the teacher's in trouble .... in trouble ....
Although, HE is always there ...
Explain to me, a man from 1850 draws the eu at 15 and at the same time minus, minus, minus... How is it?))
Does HE not believe himself? ))))
What, busy counting profits? ))))
It's one thing to trade on a trend, but it's another thing to stop a trend )))) You misunderstand Teacher's drawings ))))
Now for 2-3 months there is no need to enter the chif. I have removed all chif pairs from the set for 2 months.
The option here is now to start buying back the chieftains and drag the eu with a possibility of 1.21+-.
We are waiting for developments on the kuya in europe.
Look at the dollar index.
I don't like him very much...
and the original plan was for half a year =) mma=) long term =) or not =)