FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 208

Is there life after fixing, you ask? ))) Yes there is )))) The software has earned me almost 3000% ))))) Let's see what happens next ))))

artikul:

)))

well another 500, i guess))))

 
artikul:

It's no good rejoicing when the teacher's in trouble .... in trouble ....

Although, HE is always there ...

Explain to me, a man from 1850 draws the eu at 15 and at the same time minus, minus, minus... How is it?))

Does HE not believe himself? ))))

What, busy counting profits? ))))

 
stranger:

It's one thing to trade the trend and another thing to stop the trend )))) You misunderstand Guru's drawings )))
 
artikul:
HIS teachings have always baffled me, reasoning seems reasonable when I understand what HE is talking about, which is rare, very rare, and trades from the ceiling))))
 
Myth63:

Now for 2-3 months there is no need to enter the chif. I have removed all chif pairs from the set for 2 months.

I have also removed the euRa, what will happen to it now?
 
Myth63:

The option here is now to start buying back the chieftains and drag the eu with a possibility of 1.21+-.

We are waiting for developments on the kuya in europe.

Look at the USD index. I think a correction is about to take place. The pound is supposed to have nowhere to go, only to 53, but I don't feel like going anywhere else today))))
stranger:
Look at the dollar index.
I don't like it very much...
 
Myth63:
I don't like him very much...
You're almost as tough as he is)))
and the original plan was for half a year =) mma=) long term =) or not =)

