FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 452
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
OK, why 450%? Not 20, 30, 50...
Teacher stopped drawing...
No need to paint over the old euro in retracement, the yen is finished retracement. (the currencies correct each other in turn - without reducing the growth of the quid)
What makes you think the yen is over?
Eidler, draw a rand.)
OK, why 450% exactly? Not 20, 30, 50 ...
Look at the chart wisely. It always reverses the same way. Well no one knows where the next pivot is.
Look at the timetable wisely. It always unfolds the same way. Well, no one knows where the next turn is.
Well, if you get high, you can see a lot more.
Otherwise, it's all a crock of shit.
What makes you think the yen is over?
Eidler draw a rand)
If you smoke it, there is more to see
We should not smoke, but systematise the patterns - if it gathers 50 stars, it will move to the next level.
by the way, when the pattern ended - the eu went down, the bottom is going up now 1.07 (+ - 100pp)
If you get high, you can see a lot more.
Otherwise, it's all out of whack.
Look at the timetable wisely. It always unfolds the same way. Well, no one knows where the next reversal is.