FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 452

New comment
 
Spekul:
OK, why 450%? Not 20, 30, 50...
That's enough for me!
 
stranger:
Teacher stopped drawing...
Why draw everything with the old euro in correction, the yen has finished correcting. (the currencies are correcting at each other's expense - not reducing the growth of the yen)
 
Ishim:
No need to paint over the old euro in retracement, the yen is finished retracement. (the currencies correct each other in turn - without reducing the growth of the quid)

What makes you think the yen is over?

Eidler, draw a rand.)

 
Spekul:

OK, why 450% exactly? Not 20, 30, 50 ...

Look at the chart wisely. It always reverses the same way. Well no one knows where the next pivot is.

 
Speculator_:

Look at the timetable wisely. It always unfolds the same way. Well, no one knows where the next turn is.

Well, if you get high, you can see a lot more.

Otherwise, it's all a crock of shit.

 
stranger:

What makes you think the yen is over?

Eidler draw a rand)

stopped falling a long time ago - nowhere to go or to profiteer the crowd, I watch the yen, the eu and the quid - I don't watch the rends.
 
Spekul:
If you smoke it, there is more to see

We should not smoke, but systematise the patterns - if it gathers 50 stars, it will move to the next level.

by the way, when the pattern ended - the eu went down, the bottom is going up now 1.07 (+ - 100pp)

 
Spekul:

If you get high, you can see a lot more.

Otherwise, it's all out of whack.

Read "Trading Chaos" by Bill Williams.
 
Speculator_:

Look at the timetable wisely. It always unfolds the same way. Well, no one knows where the next reversal is.

the problem is not how to make a 450% profit but to make a profit even if it's 10% all the time, no matter how long it takes.
 
by mauve fixation
1...445446447448449450451452453454455456457458459...2119
New comment