FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 881
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Do you collect them or something? I don't have such a hobby (neither collecting nor giving).
Thank you! )
Thanks !
You can't even give me the numbers?
Thank you !
there you go ... not even a number ?
Thanks !
Here:
//---
Everything else has been explained popularly here many times. ))
he's a programmer - he can't see a thing (leave him alone).
Why, unlike you, at least I can see something. )))
Why, unlike you, at least I see something. )))
kotirs! - then put them in a box! (dead topic)
And everything else has been tested and conclusions drawn accordingly. ;)
Kotirs yes, practically a dead topic. ))) It's possible to extract something, but you have to be able to program it. So you're not going to get it yet. )))
Here:
//---
Everything else has been explained popularly here many times. ))
on MQLs is troublesome. i'm on c-sharp. when one quarter burns out it's time for 16.
Solve your own puzzles. )))
And everything else has been tested and conclusions drawn accordingly. ;)
Kotirs yes, practically a dead topic. ))) It's possible to extract something, but you have to be able to program it. So it's not a chance for you yet. )))