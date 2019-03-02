FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 14
What's easier? You need to display the dynamics of trading during the day, and this is the change over the previous day, expressed graphically.
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/options-open-interest/main.html
Crunch used to make pay-per-view indices on this chip, so think about it with Paco.
old one, I see you're Santa Claus=))
If you want to see the dynamics of the market, check the price of the Marketplace.
WebRequest in MT4 is a bit of a trick - it is necessary to enter URL in allowed (where it does not fit completely and it seems that they want to control the work of the program), and URL is constantly changing. I will have to make an additional program in another language....
another way to improve MT4 is to check for allowed URL's occurrence in the requested URL, rather than checking for full compliance
It works, of course, if you reduce the URL and thus the amount of information requested, but it won't work for us...
I'll whip it up
Well said, I have to pee.
I understand you want to open the membrane of a biological cell (quote) and read its origin and development code........................Rena, but can you make a program to draw important levels in the terminal from sites, not from the history of the terminal.........,or put them in human form in some Word(e)?
Of course you can, I've already done it with pako - the software is on its way out.
old one, I see you're Santa Claus=))
It's all in the public domain on MT5 for a couple of years now, do you think anyone needs it? No, a couple of people are interested and that's it, the rest have the reaction - it's all bullshit, and it will be like that everywhere and always. Do you know why? Because you need to think about it, but what if there's one car that crosses another and a bunch of wonderkids)))
Wrap up the last 10 grand=) I'll throw it in the archive=))))
So go to the bazaar, it's nearby, there they are.) Take your pick.)
I found the grail)))