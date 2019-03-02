FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 809

stranger:

I don't need forecasts, just tell me - this is sell-buy from here to there) Whatever the pullbacks, just low-high or high-low.

Like I said, the pound is 50-57. That's it.

They'll let you buy more than once))))
 
lactone:
of course you can buy at 46 ))))
 
Ishim:
Vasya) And you changed your avatar correctly, it's more familiar)

Can't make it to the final 15,000, the last thousand always get shopped)

 
Ishim:
is that another deity in the picture? it's already indian.
 
wild_hedgehog:
!
 
stranger:

Vasya) And you changed your avatar correctly, it's more familiar)

Can't make it to the final 15,000, always get booed at the last thousand)

They found someone to play with.

You need to play in the real world.

 
Alexey:
And that's the way it always is)

 
Alexey:

I do not know how)))
 
stranger:

How much was drained?

 
Alexey:

So it's a free tournament, I told you - I don't know how) 15000 players and go ahead)
