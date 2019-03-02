FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1462
Ishim, show people the real bear )))) //coala for example...
by the way, congratulations! //33,6
If more bears join in 5 minutes, the eurik will go way down.
What's up? Have you joined yet? )))
Price will tell.
Wise )))) (shamefully stepped aside).
growth time is over - come back tomorrow.
You see how the picture is on point.
I'm beginning to believe that most of the bears have slammed the door and are now starting to worry about being sold.....
Don't tell me about the Doll. This is the prose of life - a game of football on a minefield of price charts.
If the loy hasn't knocked out the previous loy, then who's selling ?????
The teddy bear bus is coming.
I wonder where the euro will go next.
The euro was supposed to go down from 16:00 Moscow time but went up.
then the CB consumer confidence index (apr) came out worse than expected. and it was on.
they bastards knew the news about the stats beforehand.