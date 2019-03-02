FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1435
You can tell at a glance who is a buy
I once watched the euro rise by 1% in 10-20 minutes and then fall by the same percentage in 10-20 minutes.
That was a jump!)
Everything has already been invented before us)) Kino is redundant.
it's not smart enough, the sell signals (two already) have been hanging on the index since yesterday....
and now it's on the eu...
New targets are 1.0899-1.0965
Targets are old, already a week old.
First of all, where is the link to the post? Secondly, there are no old goals!!!
The old goals are the ones that have been achieved. ;)
