neyron:

You can tell at a glance who is a buy

I once watched the euro rise by 1% in 10-20 minutes and then fall by the same percentage in 10-20 minutes.

That was a jump!)

I put on Sell, I just need it to open Now I only put on Sell, even if it will go up by 3000 points
mmmoguschiy:
Everything has already been invented before us)) Kino is redundant.
It's not superfluous, but it's so... Kino's is clear - where the entrance is. not superfluous at all, it seems to me.
 
New targets are 1.0899-1.0965
 

it's not smart enough, the sell signals (two already) have been hanging on the index since yesterday....

and now it's on the eu...

 
mmmoguschiy:
New targets are 1.0899-1.0965
Targets old, already a week old
 
Alexey:
Targets are old, already a week old.
First of all, where is the link to the post? Secondly, there are no old goals!!!
 
Half an hour later, the pissing climate. 1,5174?
 
mmmoguschiy:
First of all, where is the link to the post? Secondly, there are no old goals!!!
Old goals are those that have been achieved. ;)
 
tol64:
The old goals are the ones that have been achieved. ;)
True ))
mmmoguschiy:
New targets are 1.0899-1.0965
I'm afraid to lie, but I would take it easy until 1.1035....
