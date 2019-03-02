FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 535
Old man, did you see the turkey they made?
That's right, for gold I was looking at the minimum they can take us to before the rise is 1180
Ilya's got that figure too, don't you think?
It is unlikely to give you 1180.
we'll soon see and check which works better in the market:
1. price and mood of the movement
or else.
2. trading volumes: USD... sell.
And yen 107. "
Then we will analyse this situation at the end...
Read the last post on this page. This is my response to Myth63's post (7th post on this page: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/40293/page3).
If you are unsure of your prediction, don't make it.
Silence is golden.
Once again, for the especially smart ones, never trade against the main trend.
Never.
It's not likely to get you 1180.
Your opinion is important.
I have been trading gold for many years. I know how dangerous it is to enter not on a pullback.
Also, you should not play with volumes (add them at the wrong time, open with a large lot)...
If there is a pullback even lower, it will not last long.
To successfully pass the drawdown, you need a small lot.
One should not be greedy here, because any smallest position in terms of volume, when the market moves in the right direction, will bring significant profit.
The trader will be rewarded for his self-control.
You're right).
This is my example, I do not give a shit about short-stop entries and stops, the pose should be taken at the end of the fall and wisely, without any stops.
At your discretion, where shall we go?
Your opinion is important.
It is possible to buy from the current price, because 1237 is also a buy zone, I think it can bounce from it, and so in the nearest future the first target is 1312-20
agree
And the set-up is arranged accordingly:
The bottoms will be taken, all conditions have been created and they are seen on the chart...
Is that why not to buy here? Because "the trend is down"?))
Who cares about the trend?)
They shake 'em up, throw the extra ones away, drive the 'trend followers' to the deepest sales - that's all the love.
Or maybe they'll throw up at once, so that the trend-lovers' spine falls into their panties)
