Where is stranger with his imbalance? What is the picture so far on the Eura? Where are the points of imbalance? My target at the moment is 1.0755
 
mmmoguschiy:
Where is stranger with his imbalance? What is the picture so far on the Eura? Where are the points of imbalance? My target at the moment is 1.0755.
He is trading the pound! )
Lesorub:

the yen is probably for sale,

and the pound is being looked at...

not before 124 and it's in a flat for a long time.

remember the quid is mighty))

 
stranger:

Of course they don't... you can't trace...

+ on purchases totalling almost $600

So yeah, it doesn't make sense...

Take on the opening will be moved to 4840.

In general, I have no desire to be here anymore, as everyone's job here is to ****** someone else instead of wiggling their brains around.

Has the smartest head left the forum?((

 
Spekul:

not before 124 and then it's a flat for a long time.

remember the quid is strong))

the quid is mighty, but what if the clouds come in?


 
Evgen-ya1:

Has the smartest head left the forum?

He's here, where would he go?! Except to do some digging in the garden)))
 

nothing to do yet...


 
Lesorub:

nothing to do yet...


Interesting terminal! "spread 0.4 ticks" - smiled :-D
 
mmmoguschiy:
Interesting terminal! "Spread 0.4 ticks" is funny :-D

tiki, tiki - taki...


 
Lesorub:

the situation is fun!!!

the koloputs...


Is it the koloputs now added to the sticks ?
or are koloputs for beauty ?

Thanks !
