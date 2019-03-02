FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1331

New comment
 
stranger:

1.5-1.51 for now.

But it's not about the selling zone, it's about when it is ripe for them, as it was ripe for buying on Monday.

The skip on Audi can be considered as done, on Euro on the way, I won't skip any more, boring.

there's a hurricane in my stomach - take your medicine.
 
stranger:
I chose a promising pair, it has already jumped 3.5 figs and brought almost $600 since the beginning of the week, why should I go to collect that garbage))))
By the way, interesting question - why the pound? Why not the yen? They both move about the same...
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
By the way, an interesting question - why the pound? Why not the Eur? They both move about the same....
Have you read volatility? price can go almost in a straight line, or it can fry your brain before you notice where it has gone)))) the pound is calmer from this point of view...
 
stranger:
I don't know why we need EAs, the market situation does not change significantly over weeks and months, even in short-term trading you can make an effort and three or four times a week just press the button with your finger))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
The situation may not change (overall), but it often changes every couple of minutes) That's what an advisor is for - to scalp the topic ))
 
_new-rena:
have you read volatility? price can go almost in a straight line or it can fry your brains out before you notice where it went)))) the pound is calmer from this point of view...
i haven't noticed - they're identical!!! look for yourself
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
I didn't notice - they're identical!!! Look for yourself
It happens all the time. lately the liquidity is just lame, as Prival says correctly....
 
mmmoguschiy:
By the way, an interesting question - why the pound? Why not the Eur? They both walk about the same...
The pound does. The pound's ATP for the last year is 100, the euro is 86, and the pound is heavier in money, i.e. the profit is 20% more.
 
stranger:
The pound is walking. The pound's APR for the last year is 100, the euro 86, and the pound is heavier on the money, i.e. there are 20% more profits.
oh fuck!!! why didn't you say something before? and i didn't count

well that's what i understand for multipips. If you catch fleas the eu is more profitable - due to the lower spread
 
mmmoguschiy:
The situation may not change (overall), but it changes very often every couple of minutes )) That's what an EA is for - to scalp the topic ))
To lose a deposit.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Wrecking the depot.
there is such a hat, especially with the indices.... and the other trick is that the EA is easily predicted on the back side of the moon...
1...132413251326132713281329133013311332133313341335133613371338...2119
New comment