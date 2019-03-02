FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 277
Don't be in a hurry to sell the gold and silver, it's not the right time...
But look out for the purple one...
Thank you for your attention...
Yesterday, while I was absorbing the wisdom of the Teacher, I got a bit of a pick-me-up)))
And the pound
And from Streltsov on the Euro
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/318957
Yes, I can see the trading going on here, after Sensei's release))
I'll wait for his plan for today))
I said mauve, but you put out a harrier.
on the harrier, something's brewing today...
I put a limit on it, it's time to send it correcting to 1.18
You don't get it again, you don't wait for the plan but for Sensei to come in under the plan and start booing, I think very well with HIS mumbling))))
and don't touch the moon!!!
I wanted to help Mif and Ilya a little, because they keep salting him and salting him, but he just won't give up
I wouldn't be in such a hurry with the franc)).
did you buy a kiwi on the low side?
RUR - I expect 69.7
the ruble - expecting 69.7