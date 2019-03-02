FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 449

Spekul:
Is kiwi the only one Ilya buys?
The Kiwi and the Audi are in the buying nines. He'd rather sell it higher.
 
Speculator_:
Good night what else to do but sleep.
yes, monday is not a good day for trading, get some rest
 
There are no Mondays here like there are no floors or ceilings.
 
How they bitches won't let me buy, second time I've caught on)
 
(They've got a lot of nerve dumping customers))
 
how else do we get the people? we're gonna get the news, they're gonna take the lows and the... the week sticks will lead to 5391
 
Once they got hold of it, now it's just a matter of not losing it.
 
Lesorub:
how else are we going to get the crowds? we're going to get the news, they're going to take the lows and... the week's rails will lead to 5391
before what news?
 
Spekul:
before what news?
Экономический календарь на период с 02.02.2015 по 08.02.2015 - ГК TeleTrade
Экономический календарь на период с 02.02.2015 по 08.02.2015 - ГК TeleTrade
  • www.teletrade.ru
Обзор событий на период с 02.02.2015 по 08.02.2015, оказывающих влияние на валютный рынок Forex
 

stranger

crocodile doesn't catch, coconut doesn't grow. don't burn with the martingale.

