Those who wish may try it ))))
Where can they go?
Unlessstranger makes a signal, but I doubt it, why should he need these "tugriks"? :-))
How about 10K tugriks each, then "ouch"? )))
I do not even know what the signals are, well, just imagine, and those bara... I do not even know what signals are, but I have no idea, and I have no idea about those bars, ugh, gullible people who trade with them)))
they all have deal copiers. you put the program on, and at the end, it's do or die, and you don't need to know anything and your nerves are fine))))
The shaman should go to the signals, he will fix their nerves))))
The accounts are like this with signals under a thousand, well the market will take over. the forecourt will be ecstatic )))
Professor, I'll even show you the Euro for your labours)
Only the Master will be ecstatic, the rest of us will be fucked., frustrated))))
but the Teacher will truly teach the most complex method of capitaldepletion enrichment ))))