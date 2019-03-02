FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 577

New comment
 
Bicus:

)))))))))))))))))))))))))

Write again, we'll have a laugh.

If the amount of the transaction is astronomical, the broker will take it to the interbank market and protect himself (what if you make money?). And the 200 bucks that you'll withdraw (99.9%) - the point of bothering with the interbank and the mycroscopic amount?

ps: "you" - not you specifically, but most of the traders. )))

Well, what am I saying, if you open a 100 lot, it will definitely take you to the interbank. The deal is big, even for a broker. And our trades are 1000 fractions, of their micro volumes.
 
Speculator_:

Bought and sold.

My son, I've been trying to give you a hint for two days that you're salting the pound in support
 
stranger:
My son, I've been trying to give you a hint for two days that you're salting the pound in support.
Providing liquidity!
 
Speculator_:

Bought sold

Spreading the egg on the basket is not the best method of making money.
 
Speculator_:
Ensuring liquidity!

Well done.

Thank you!

 
Alexey:
Spreading an egg on a basket is not the best method of earning money.
 
Speculator_:
 
stranger:
Simple :)
 
stranger:
Exactly 1.5200 the pound should be bought.
 
Speculator_:
I mean a pair order. :)-
1...570571572573574575576577578579580581582583584...2119
New comment