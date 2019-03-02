FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 301

New comment
 
Ishim:

These guys aren't building anything - they're grazing here, hello!

the euro is out of the pattern - and nowhere to correct, the end of the trend is 1.06 - again if anything...

Now what?

What if the end of the trend is at 0.9...?

in 2000 there was a problem with the comaps. now what is the crisis? The pattern is that we should go down to 0.8...
 
Ishim:
come back tomorrow.
I obey and obey ))))
 
The Jewish Union has launched a collapse, 60 billion euros a month will be riveting, the end of the trend is there somewhere........
 
The Canadian will shove the eu back into the pattern, I think ))))
 
_new-rena:
there was a problem with comaps in 2000. what's the crisis now? the figure says sink it to 0.8...
ECB: Introductory statement to the press conference
ECB: Introductory statement to the press conference
  • www.ecb.europa.eu
Ladies and gentlemen, the Vice-President and I are very pleased to welcome you to our press conference. Let me wish you all a Happy New Year. I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Lithuania as the nineteenth country to adopt the euro as its currency. Accordingly, Mr Vasiliauskas, the Chairman of the Board of Lietuvos bankas...
kopitos:

I've been waiting for that fifth wave

dac there's been a wave since the winter of 2014...
 
artikul:
The Canadian will shove the euora back into the pattern, I think ))))
Nah, the harrier won't give her strength for long now either(((
 
kopitos:

I've been waiting for that fifth wave

Got any paint? - trolls get some paint! (and thicker)
 
artikul:
The canadian will put the eu back in the pattern, i think ))))
canadian has nothing to do with the eu (((
