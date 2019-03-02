FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1248

New comment
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

what's up, bai aude...

yes lunya...

Ishim wanted to say that the euro will still be there in the next 10 years....
 
Lesorub:

what's up, bai aude...

yes lunya...

AUD - sell
 
Good Luck, my friends! I go watch the seven son ;)
 
Lesorub:

what's up, bai aude...

yes lunya...

 
_new-rena:
Ishim wanted to say that the euro will still be there in the next 10 years....
Where you have been is where you will stay.
 
mmmoguschiy:
AUD - sell

No way..., here's the kicker...



 
Ishim:

looks nice, but strong levels want a rebound:


 
mmmoguschiy:
Who then "strengthens" it with falling oil?

Or maybe there are simply no buyers of currency who are dumping the rouble in droves?

 
Ishim:

more racqueto at the start:


 
Lesorub:

more racqueto at the start:


aud/nzd rollback to 1.032, buy better aud/cad
1...124112421243124412451246124712481249125012511252125312541255...2119
New comment