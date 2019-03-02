FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 288
I was afraid of the moon, but that's okay... and I foolishly didn't make a move on the kiwi... :-)))
mashka ... no, no ... it's just out of habit ( as in Gashek ... ) :-)))
Teacher... yes ... everyone tells him about...
about what?)))
And Mashka, yes, more for beauty, we need something to put on the chart).
For those who do not understand what is going on - everyone says "Oh" (like Robinson Crusoe) ... :-)))
"...He could tell me nothing about this important person except that he was very old, much older than the sea and the earth, older than the moon and the stars. When I asked him why all existing things do not worship this old man, if he created everything, Friday's face became serious and he answered simply: 'Everything in the world says to him: Oh' ...".
Yes... at least it's not Koo...
You draw a line somewhere and it bounces around like a bad thing on it...
bursting in with the words... katsapi... katsapi ))))
-------------------------------------------------------
a fairy tale gets in the way...i did it for nothing ))))
yesterday's mines seem to be able to pierce tomorrow...
let's see...
That's how Sensei appears before my eyes...
What's HE, a Jew?))
Seen your tale.
HE is meditating.... and he didn't draw us a picture...
And that dude must be one of ours. What did he tell them that the harrier flew away...?
No... I confused it with patsaks (Kinza = Za)...
patsaks... patsaks... of course ))) though I'm sure he won't get the point... today he turned down some roles ))))
----------------------------------------------------------
More tomorrow -
ECB interest rate decision
ECB press conference and monetary policy commentary
And that dude must be one of ours. What did he tell them that the harrier flew away...?
or else... http://www.bankofcanada.ca/profile/stephen-s-poloz/
