FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 324
as far as the eye can see, the dollar is aiming for 97...
intraday on the euro - in a couple or three hours they will start shorting...
I read yesterday that they have already started, they are going to print 60 billion pieces of paper every month. I do not remember where exactly.
Here we go!!!
BAY 1,1188 On the attack!!!
))) You're old... since March )))) The thing is, all these solutions are a poultice... ineffective... that's why she sagged...
1.1090 will spike and that's it...
or it'll fall back from 1.1158
watching...
It will end up where it started, just like everyone else.
it's all bullshit by and large... reactions are speculative... and can be short-lived...+ there's someone doing something every day... and the market is wobbling...
The quid only has a 97 on the horizon... I don't see anything else... we'll see about the market...
I don't look there, I'm used to it being empty)))
And the money will appear and then we'll do some serious shopping)
The pound is going the wrong way with the euro.
I thought you were a teacher. A big man with a beard. My mistake.
The pound is going the wrong way with the euro.
I thought...