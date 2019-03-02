FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 324

New comment
 

as far as the eye can see, the dollar is aiming for 97...

intraday on the euro - in a couple or three hours they will start shorting...

 
stranger:
I read yesterday that they have already started, they are going to print 60 billion pieces of paper every month. I do not remember where exactly.
))) You're old... Since March )))) The thing is, all these solutions are a poultice... ineffective... that's why it sagged...
 

Here we go!!!

BAY 1,1188 On the attack!!!

 
Vizard_:
))) You're old... since March )))) The thing is, all these solutions are a poultice... ineffective... that's why she sagged...
She'll end up where she started, just like everyone else.
 

1.1090 will spike and that's it...

or it'll fall back from 1.1158

watching...

 
stranger:
It will end up where it started, just like everyone else.

it's all bullshit by and large... reactions are speculative... and can be short-lived...+ there's someone doing something every day... and the market is wobbling...

The quid only has a 97 on the horizon... I don't see anything else... we'll see about the market...

 
 
stranger:

I don't look there, I'm used to it being empty)))

And the money will appear and then we'll do some serious shopping)

I thought you were a teacher. A solid one, with a beard. My mistake.
The pound is going the wrong way with the euro.
 
gek:
I thought you were a teacher. A big man with a beard. My mistake.
The pound is going the wrong way with the euro.
Think there yourself, not on the forums.
 
gek:
I thought...
If you find someone who's not wrong... whistle... and Oldy and I will go and sign up... in a group of apprentices )))
1...317318319320321322323324325326327328329330331...2119
New comment