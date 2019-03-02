FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 504
Anybody else willing to sell the pound and buy the harrier? ....
Have we run out of heroes to provide liquidity?
Anybody else want to sell the pound and buy the loonie? ....
Yeah, the question is where... Man, it's not going to go to 1.57 today.
I just think it's too late to buy the pound and the eu.
Well, yes, the question is where...
I have no such desire, so have not given it much thought)))
1.55 can be tried and the eu at 1.54
won't make it - maximum 1.53 well that's over a year, maybe 2 will pass.
Sensei, 1.30 ceiling and below par.