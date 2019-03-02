I'm thinking of investing lightly in euros, in roubles for 52 what do you think?

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1342
and i'm saving my investment. i'll watch a little bit more and trust the 99.99%....
Wait, this is just the beginning. if it goes on as usual, tie yourself to a chair so you don't fall down)))
I'm thinking of investing lightly in euros, ruble for 52 what do you think?
Strange was a young man, now he's into the epistolary genre ))))
in crosses? it's double bank charges....
he won't know where to put his dough. you should have prepared the ground....
I haven't invested anywhere yet - these pams are theoretically a test. Has everyone sold the eura on a pullback? 1.075 - 1.06 !