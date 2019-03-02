FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1342

_new-rena:
and i'm saving my investment. i'll watch a little bit more and trust the 99.99%....
Strange was a young man, now he's into the epistolary genre ))))
 
_new-rena:
Wait, this is just the beginning. if it goes on as usual, tie yourself to a chair so you don't fall down)))
good idea, sometimes it really brings you to tears
 
I'm thinking of investing lightly in euros, in roubles for 52 what do you think?
Alexey:
in crosses? there are double bank charges there....
 
Alexey:
Ishim:
soon he won't know where to put his money. you should prepare the ground....
 
Ishim:
Has that ever occurred to you? It wouldn't, so relax.
 
_new-rena:
What kind of crosses at the exchanger? Simply, there is an opportunity to buy euros at the dollar price right now. It's just that if you rush it, you'll miss the difference.
 
_new-rena:
I haven't invested anywhere yet - these pams are theoretically a test. Has everyone sold the eu for a pullback? 1.075 - 1.06 !
 
Ishim:
Only dickheads like you. The normal ones bought or will buy on a pullback to 0950-10.
