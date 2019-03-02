FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 298
Yeah, I did, and I said yesterday that the pound doesn't honour the mashka)
So tomorrow maybe I'll buy it again, maybe I'll sell it, I can't see any future)
I was afraid to buy it yesterday at 51 but I had to.
Let's have a bedtime story.
Here's mine--
So how can we see the future without the Teacher?))
Does the tale go farther down?
Well, how can we see the future without the Teacher?)))
You don't have to see anything - trade slowly - see the cut! If you do not see anything - trade slowly - you see the upside - you see the upside, sell is closed and buy is done. (Exhaustion remains).
Let's have a bedtime story.
Here's mine--
I don't know how to... I haven't drawn in a long time)))
I think we'll see some more bottoms... I don't know when...
http://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pressconf/2015/html/is150122.en.html
You don't have to see anything - trade slowly - see the cut! If you do not see anything - trade slowly - you see the upside - you see the upside, sell is closed and buy is done. (Exhaustion remains).