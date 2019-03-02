FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 52

Kino:
What's the book for? They all have their own, I mean everything goes to 50/50 and only subsequent tricks help them make profit.

To understand why one gets through and the other doesn't.

To understand that someone sold a lot of calls and stocked up on puts and the bears are living in paradise. One small problem - it is too heavenly))).

stranger:
People want iron levels and unbreakable wagons))))
What's that got to do with "mashki"?))) As you say, there are no fish ... that's what I'm trying to say.
stranger:
No one will ever understand that, there is the theory of probability and the mathematical expectation, the rest is just a tricky question...
 
Kino:
No one is encroaching on the theories, but there is also psychology)
stranger:
People want iron levels and unforgiving wagons)))

people want arrows

and spectacles:-)))

 
Kino:
Do you want to believe in kickbacks? - Have the courage to buy! )))
stranger:
No one is encroaching on theories, but there is also psychology)
Who knows? That's the problem, you have to play with probabilities.
 
Kino:
Well, there's no grail, you're welcome.)) Only HE does.

Professor, you should buy a pound.)

pako:

)))

pako, where is the forecast?

 
_new-rena:

)))

pako, so where is the forecast ???

In the booth)
