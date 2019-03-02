FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 30
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Kiwi is in a good position for a buy reversal, My Caucasian view. The dollar is overbought, the veg is oversold....... there is a serious level below, would have been a hairpin move there-then a reversal and 200pts for sure.
We can't know that until we see the buying volumes on the futures (or where?)
It is clear and understandable that the background does not consist only of the US futures and indices, but it is an important part of the influence on price formation.......... let Paco and Rena bring to the logical exhaustion (ha-ha) the potential of Strange and MIF experience, and then the development ideas will come.
When you start to understand with your mind the reasons of price formation and trend from these quotes, you want to return to generalized tools: the price from 600 and higher, the Gann, Fibo 61.8, oscillators...................... but in my case (if you have noticed) not for the input accuracy, but for the direction and aim.
We can't know that until we see the buying volumes on the futures (or where?)
Good
got the put strips, the stakes.
What's next? How can they help? This is past information, isn't it?
They are the past information, right?)
The price of the instrument in your terminal is also past information.
Oh, right words, so let Paco and Rena continue the work under Strange's supervision......... see if for people like me the terminal stops being a box of puppeteer ropes..............da and you join in if you have the knowledge.
That's what I'm trying to do, but my questions haven't been answered yet
1. http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM - it only shows per SECOND. Where do you get per minute, 10, 15, hour, day, month?
2.got the strips of puts, stakes. having processed the data, then what?
3.and which volumes, say here http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATMmay be more useful? Arethose over 1,000 or over 100? arethose pulling up or down?
i would not have a problem with drawing them if there is data to be drawn from.
We need data that shows
where the REQUIREMENTS for buying or selling currency are set up
Why? They do it in seconds, the situation changes so fast that it takes a whole lot of brains to take something out of there - and considering all the false orders that are taken out before they are done, that's a total loss)))))
On the derivatives the picture does not change so quickly, because there is not much hopping)
Why? These limiters are thrown and removed in packs in seconds, the picture there is changing so fast that to take something out of there is to fuse your brain, and if you also take into account false orders, which are removed before their execution, then it's a total failure))))
On the derivatives, the picture does not change so quickly, because there is not much time to bounce around)
I see. Then another question,
and what volumes, say here http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM.
would be more useful? Those over 1000 or over 100?
Those that pull up or down?
we can help ourselves, too =)
the main thing is to understand what it's for.
what will it do?
So if we get the index - GBP what will it do?
got it. Then another question,
and what volumes of, say, http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM
would be more useful? Those over 1000 or over 100?
Those that are pulling up or down?
These are volumes on options contracts and they can all be useful, and how exactly - read, think
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/42855-arhiv-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi/page2