FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1254

New comment
 
Myth63:
only floating profits without positions.
Agreed. To unhook the "wagons". )))
 
Myth63:
only floating profits without positions.
The system needs to be refined. Linking to third parties is advertising and banning
[Deleted]  

I want to warn everyone!!!!

it's going to be a scary week.

for caddy, audi, pound the channels are bigger than usual and decently bigger.

 
Myth63:

I want to warn everyone!!!!

it's going to be a scary week.

for caddy, audi, pound the channels are bigger than usual and decently bigger.

The main thing is to see their limits, the rest is fine. ))
[Deleted]  
Myth63:

I want to warn everyone!!!!

it's going to be a scary week.

for caddy, audi, pound the channels are bigger than usual and decently bigger.

perfect!
[Deleted]  

I finished the indicator. i synchronised the quotes of different pairs according to time. see what time the quid stopped and we are trading.............

At least it is possible to trade gaps and know what time the truck has already worked. In fact, the quote should return to the level, where the quid stopped. In this case, the euro to 1.0990. Let's watch....

 
_new-rena:

I finished the indicator. i synchronised the quotes of different pairs according to time. see what time the quid stopped and we are trading.............

At least it is possible to trade gaps and know what time the truck has already worked. In fact, the quote should return to the level, where the quid stopped. In this case, the euro to 1.0990. Let's watch....

Wren, I don't get it, what are you going to trade on this indicator? I will tell you on any pair when the move is over. and on KD, when the trade is over.
[Deleted]  
iIDLERr:
I don't get it, why are you going to trade with this guy? I'll tell you on any pair when the market's finished and on KD, when the trade's done.

Honestly, I've been making this turkey for about seven years now. I won't be trading on it, of course. I've got a slightly different one, "finished", so to speak.

If you'd at least send me a link to the CA installer...

In the 5th meta, there is a function with volumes, it seems that the result is not much different from QUIK....

 
_new-rena:

Honestly, I've been making this turkey for about seven years now. I won't be trading on it, of course. I've got a slightly different one, "finished", so to speak.

If you could at least send me a link to the CA installer...

In the 5th metaque there is a function with volumes, it seems that the result is not much different from QUIK....

i'm in 4. i don't understand the problem with cd. you register, pay money and go. it's like 2 days free...
[Deleted]  
iIDLERr:
I'm in 4. I don't understand the problem with CA. You register, pay and work. It's 2 days free, I think...
Where do you sign up?
1...124712481249125012511252125312541255125612571258125912601261...2119
New comment