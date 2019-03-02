FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1254
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
only floating profits without positions.
only floating profits without positions.
I want to warn everyone!!!!
it's going to be a scary week.
for caddy, audi, pound the channels are bigger than usual and decently bigger.
I want to warn everyone!!!!
it's going to be a scary week.
for caddy, audi, pound the channels are bigger than usual and decently bigger.
I want to warn everyone!!!!
it's going to be a scary week.
for caddy, audi, pound the channels are bigger than usual and decently bigger.
I finished the indicator. i synchronised the quotes of different pairs according to time. see what time the quid stopped and we are trading.............
At least it is possible to trade gaps and know what time the truck has already worked. In fact, the quote should return to the level, where the quid stopped. In this case, the euro to 1.0990. Let's watch....
I finished the indicator. i synchronised the quotes of different pairs according to time. see what time the quid stopped and we are trading.............
At least it is possible to trade gaps and know what time the truck has already worked. In fact, the quote should return to the level, where the quid stopped. In this case, the euro to 1.0990. Let's watch....
I don't get it, why are you going to trade with this guy? I'll tell you on any pair when the market's finished and on KD, when the trade's done.
Honestly, I've been making this turkey for about seven years now. I won't be trading on it, of course. I've got a slightly different one, "finished", so to speak.
If you'd at least send me a link to the CA installer...
In the 5th meta, there is a function with volumes, it seems that the result is not much different from QUIK....
Honestly, I've been making this turkey for about seven years now. I won't be trading on it, of course. I've got a slightly different one, "finished", so to speak.
If you could at least send me a link to the CA installer...
In the 5th metaque there is a function with volumes, it seems that the result is not much different from QUIK....
I'm in 4. I don't understand the problem with CA. You register, pay and work. It's 2 days free, I think...