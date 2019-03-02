FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1075
OK, that's a silly conversation...
I think it's better to show this obscurantism in the colopus branch...
to separate the flies from the cutlets...
Strange, explain it to me.
What is the fundamental difference between your canvas with options and mine (and you used to draw the same ones yourself):
The same correction zone, but you don't need to fill your head with numbers)))
Are you going to buy? When, by what? This is the difference.
I'll go in for a laugh ))))
Look at your pamm and rye, you don't have to go anywhere))))
We need to separate post-facto screen junkies from honest students who trade on the demo (and who also trade on the real)
Strictly. And no more.
I'm not interested in your opinion either online or post-facto - patamushta will pass you by. (nothing personal, just a guessing game)
Looking at your pamm I'm not interested in anything))))
where can i see your trade?
See your own.)
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
OK!
Are you buying? When, what will you be guided by? That's the difference.
Yes, I will. Already been buying a bit, but catching stops.
As soon as the proper support is drawn or it flattens, then right away. On the weekly chart - just about where we are in the zone. But I'm not going to set a stop at 200 points - the spread does not allow. So it would be like Myth - with a grid - to buy.
And neither you nor I see the future anyway
Go open the door or the investors will take it out
"The pound is going to 57, it will bounce back a few figures, 2-3-4, I don't know yet so I won't say, if it goes to 57, I will know, after that it will go up to 63. That's all, it's clear and specific."
koloput - balomut ))))))