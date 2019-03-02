FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1075

Lesorub:

OK, that's a silly conversation...

I think it's better to show this obscurantism in the colopus branch...

to separate the flies from the cutlets...

We need to separate the post-facto screen junkies from honest students who trade on the demo (and who also trade for real money)...
 
lactone:

Strange, explain it to me.

What is the fundamental difference between your canvas with options and mine (and you used to draw the same ones yourself):

The same correction zone, but you don't need to fill your head with numbers)))

Are you going to buy? When, by what? This is the difference.

Ishim:
I'll go in for a laugh ))))

Look at your pamm and rye, you don't have to go anywhere))))

 
Ishim:
We need to separate post-facto screen junkies from honest students who trade on the demo (and who also trade on the real)
Strictly. And no more.
 
stranger:
Strictly. And no more.
I'm not interested in your opinion either online or after the fact - patamusta will be passed over. (nothing personal, just a guessing game)
 
stranger:

Are you buying? When, what will you be guided by? That's the difference.

Look at your pamm and rye, no need to go anywhere))))

where can i see your trades?
 
Ishim:
I'm not interested in your opinion either online or post-facto - patamushta will pass you by. (nothing personal, just a guessing game)

Looking at your pamm I'm not interested in anything))))

Ishim:
where can i see your trade?

See your own.)

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

 
stranger:

Looking at your pamm I'm not interested in anything))))

See your own.)

Okay!
 
Ishim:
OK!
Go open the door, or the investors will kick you out.
 
stranger:

Are you buying? When, what will you be guided by? That's the difference.

Yes, I will. Already been buying a bit, but catching stops.

As soon as the proper support is drawn or it flattens, then right away. On the weekly chart - just about where we are in the zone. But I'm not going to set a stop at 200 points - the spread does not allow. So it would be like Myth - with a grid - to buy.

And neither you nor I see the future anyway

 
stranger:
Go open the door or the investors will take it out

"The pound is going to 57, it will bounce back a few figures, 2-3-4, I don't know yet so I won't say, if it goes to 57, I will know, after that it will go up to 63. That's all, it's clear and specific."

koloput - balomut ))))))


