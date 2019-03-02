FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 651

stranger:
So what do you need, account size, password, bank details.... Maybe you missed something else, list it.
Only interested in trading.
 

It's a holiday

and here the truth is being tortured...

Good evening ...Can I try it?
 
So we have $100. How do we enter the market? The leverage is 1:500.

So we have $100. How do we enter the market? The leverage is 1:500.

I gave a picture of this pair, if you remember... Now from my point of view, we have to look for buy points up to 0.7780 or something like that
 
I gave you a picture of this pair if you remember.
This is so the background. Tool, opening and closing time chosen by stranger
This is so background. The tool, the opening and closing times are chosen by stranger
He won't do it. He's too old for that...
 
Well, with a hundred there is no profit and the landing is like a helipad.
I have to kill ten times a month to check one strategy or another on the real account. I don't know about others, that's how it is with me.)
 
He won't do it. He's old for it...
He's asked to carry coal in buckets. All you have to do is specify the size of the position to be opened and when to open and close it.
I have to kill ten times a month to check one strategy or another on the real account. I don't know about others, that's how it is with me.)
It goes without saying ... that's why I need an Expert Advisor first ... at least to check the strategy on the history ... And if the principle cannot be programmed ... it means the human factor will always hang over the account
