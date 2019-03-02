FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 24

pako:
Well, if you did, why do you ask?
I didn't get a chance to try it out. did you take it out?
_new-rena:
I looked at that too. I made a calendar too, but 100 times easier and safely erased it. I don't like external dlls...
how's that?
 
_new-rena:

beautiful, soulful ))))

drop the Renko in your personal info, it's your mate after all)))

pako will probably explain it to you by now....

toss in the non-personally.)
Files:
RenkoLiveChart.mq4  10 kb
pako:

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM

.

No, it doesn't work unless you put the whole link in the allowed (MT4)

tuma88:
I'll throw in a non-personal.)
thank you!
pako:
how do you do it?
like the old guys did. you take the csv file from the daily fx.... there's a ready-made one on 4pc, but the time is wrong and the rest is correct. you just fiddle with it and use it.
 
_new-rena:

no, it does not work unless you put all the URLs into the Allowed list (MT4)

Works in both MT4 and MT5.

All you need to do is addhttp://www.cmegroup.com to the list of allowed URLs(Main menu -> Tools -> Settings, tab "Expert Advisors").

0       00:15:40.422    #Test  EURUSD,M15: initialized
0       00:15:41.596    #Test  EURUSD,M15: Файл успешно загружен, Размер файла =66789 байт.
0       00:15:41.614    #Test  EURUSD,M15: uninit reason 0
0       00:15:41.616    Script #Test  EURUSD,M15: removed

What build of terminal?

_new-rena:

No, it doesn't work unless you put the whole link in the allowed (MT4)

how does it not work?

.

pako:

how does it not work?

is it MT5 or MT4 and the link I gave?

You need a CME, actually.

(pako, you really put something on the forum, I told you admin)

 
tuma88:
Hi there :-)

Eurochka is a joy to buy from.
Meditating on where to buy from.

I don't know how I drew the lowest level once (but for some reason I didn't delete it).
And if you follow Wave Depletion , the lowest level just converges.
That is, 2 analyses converge at 1.1945 / 1.1950

I will add to it.
If I understood correctly, it will not be 1.1950. It means that the chart will show the tail from 1.1990 and not reaching 1.1950
Thank you !
