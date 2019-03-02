FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 734

Yardex2:
No, you misunderstood, I want to short a couple of years )) to 70 )), so I'm shorting mini lots, up is even better for me ))
Alright then )))) because I pipped... (the old one was gouged...), I have no signals ((((, there was a service here - already closed((((.
 
stranger:

The fall of the pound. Who wants to talk about it?

Teacher: "Me. I'm a sucker trader. I sold, I foolishly grabbed 30 pips, but I wasn't smart enough to buy as usual. I'm a sucker."

Thank you, sit down.

Happy New Year to all)))

It's nice to see when people realize their mistakes.

What's your holiday on the 21st?

 
Myth63:

people saying I'm a demerch and stuff like that, you got a result.

until i see something like this most of you are just blah blah blah.....


Why was the signal shut down?

 
yurchenko:
I suggest we have a more in-depth conversation next week.
About what? I'm not going to tell you anything.
 
Ishim:
the theory costs 10K ($) (((((, (and whether you understand it or not is not my problem)

SEVER11:

and we're getting older... the weekly schedule... forecast for the year ahead...


What kind of tool is this?
 
stranger:
On the yen I agree that it has been sold off from 120 far and away)?
Strange, where have you seen the yen turn around faster than five years???
 
stranger:

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

Myth has been poking around here for a long time this time and has shown and told us a lot, so he should have thought about the material he gave instead of making a clown out of it. It looks like shit from the outside, super theories, nirvana and a total bummer on the pomme.

i'm not interested in your opinion((( (don't write to me)
 
Ishim:
I'm not interested in your opinion((( (don't write to me)
Why don't you write? You realise you're a dickhead, don't you?)
 
stranger:
Why not pee? You realise you're a dickhead, don't you?)

you need to be cleaned up!

hungry man

