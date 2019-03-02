FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 216

New comment
 

"You're trolling me there - so troll me. (open April 13 forecasts there and I do not trade it and do not remember what is there), And please come with the forecasts! - We will watch the forecasts."

 
stranger:

Pipsari, there are countless graves of long term workers here on the chif today))))

Thanks))))

Well, bad days happen ))))

Thanks ))))

 
wild_hedgehog:
And the feet? Ohhh...
What about the feet? )))
 
artikul:

Well shitty days happen ))))

Thanks ))))

No ... Wow, there's a megaton of cash dead in there))))

And note that the Swiss bank was just an excuse to shake it out, they decided to remove the restrictions, the price went down, then went back up, why? Change your mind? Just ditched))))

 
artikul:
What's with the stops? )))
screenshot with pending orders and a sell order and not a single stop
 
wild_hedgehog:
A screenshot of the pending orders and a sell order and not a single stop.
He does not suffer from bullshit)))
 
stranger:
He doesn't suffer from bullshit))))
no bullshit.
[Deleted]  
stranger:

No ... Wow, there's a megaton of cash dead in there))))

And notice that the Swiss bank was just an excuse to shake it out, they decided to remove the restrictions, the price went down, then came back up, why? Change your mind? Just ditched))))

Yep, why spend on gold (?) when kotir is in hand.... (I was happy for them too soon)
 
_new-rena:
By the way Strange. The chif on that screenshot is in a reverse quote.... On inverse quotes, the strategy is working backwards....
On EURCHF ??
 
wild_hedgehog:
screenshot with pending orders and a sell order and no stops
There is a grid of 9 levels attached to the energy cloud )))) This grid compresses and expands together with the cloud like an accordion )))) Limits are modified according to grid lines )))) The cloud has expanded and the orders have gone far away. During correction the grid will be compressed and the price will grab it))) The program algorithm is hard but it is an algorithm! )))
1...209210211212213214215216217218219220221222223...2119
New comment