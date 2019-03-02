FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 216
"You're trolling me there - so troll me. (open April 13 forecasts there and I do not trade it and do not remember what is there), And please come with the forecasts! - We will watch the forecasts."
Pipsari, there are countless graves of long term workers here on the chif today))))
Well, bad days happen ))))
And the feet? Ohhh...
Well shitty days happen ))))
No ... Wow, there's a megaton of cash dead in there))))
And note that the Swiss bank was just an excuse to shake it out, they decided to remove the restrictions, the price went down, then went back up, why? Change your mind? Just ditched))))
What's with the stops? )))
A screenshot of the pending orders and a sell order and not a single stop.
He doesn't suffer from bullshit))))
By the way Strange. The chif on that screenshot is in a reverse quote.... On inverse quotes, the strategy is working backwards....
screenshot with pending orders and a sell order and no stops