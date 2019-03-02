FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1019

On the cad at 2725, 2730 with a short stop, 100pp profit.

And in the area of 2600 a couple of pending orders for the future...

 
tol64:
That's terrible. Who put this nonsense in your head. )))
The forecast was - green, all mine! (I was running pairs of 16 at the time - then I quit - then watched all worked out on target!)
Ishim:
There is no better pair crosses! this time the euro and the pound, the eurozone currencies, will be excluded. For the others - well, unless there is an earthquake! ( I will set the lock - when it calms down, I will continue)
I've written it down as a task for myself to improve the owl.
 
Ishim:
The prediction was green, all mine! (I was running 16 pairs at the time - then I quit - then I watched all of them work off the targets!)
It worked out, but not the way you wanted it to. )))
 
yurchenko:
I don't understand why you don't have any dashes at the end of the correction.

Yes I have them))))

 
stranger:

Yes I have them))))

the numbers 1.4650 and 1.45300 remember...


 
stranger:

Yes I have them))))

Too bad there's a lot of them! You can't tell.

 
SEVER11:

the numbers 1.4650 and 1.45300 remember...


Why memorise them, they will gradually emerge)))
 
yurchenko:

It's bad enough that there are a lot of them!

It's good to have lots of them, and even better to know what they mean)

 
tol64:
It worked, but not the way you wanted. )))

worked on the forecasts - long term! (I screened them and put them in folders - monthly), in 2013 I switched to H1 H4 - almost always past - so I say figured it out))) (I didn't want anything and don't want anything now)

look fresh! Saturday forecast and now )))) (I will test it for half a year)

