FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 958

chepikds:
What about Yurchenko, I'm not sure about him...
It is strange that just before the holidays he was trying to persuade everyone to buy gold, it is suspicious
 
Myth63:

don't look =)

И? Where were you before? What do I care about your post-facto pictures from the demo account? I can make you a thousand of them!

Spekul, what a guy! For two days he's been talking about growth.

Why didn't you say anything? Was your tongue in ****?

 
chepikds:

Have you seen a bar on the euwes? There's another one coming soon.
chepikds:

OK =) I'll shut up forever =)

I took back what I told you =)

you're not listening =)

i got my demo, i opened my account and i traded over 100% with 0.01 lot for all eyes =) enough =)

 
Spekul:

At 2410 it was just a target zone for buying, it gave me an opportunity to buy, I told Ilya about it

But I think I have to close the gold, there's nothing to catch there

The price is artificially turned against the trend, the pair is sold...
 
Myth63:

chepikds:

so he said he would only post it after the fact.
 
Spekul:
It's strange that just before the holidays he was trying to persuade everyone to buy gold, it's suspicious.
I don't think he's a Cossack, he must have made a mistake...
 
Alexey:
Have you seen the euere bar? There will be another one soon.
Agreed 1.0740 Euro target, posted a picture the other day...
 
Lesorub:
the price is artificially against the trend, the pair is sold ...

well ... maybe, let it be against the trend

I think Canada needs a very cheap harp and soon we will see it at 1,30

