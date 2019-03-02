FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 958
What about Yurchenko, I'm not sure about him...
don't look =)
И? Where were you before? What do I care about your post-facto pictures from the demo account? I can make you a thousand of them!
Spekul, what a guy! For two days he's been talking about growth.
Why didn't you say anything? Was your tongue in ****?
OK =) I'll shut up forever =)
I took back what I told you =)
you're not listening =)
i got my demo, i opened my account and i traded over 100% with 0.01 lot for all eyes =) enough =)
At 2410 it was just a target zone for buying, it gave me an opportunity to buy, I told Ilya about it
But I think I have to close the gold, there's nothing to catch there
It's strange that just before the holidays he was trying to persuade everyone to buy gold, it's suspicious.
Have you seen the euere bar? There will be another one soon.
the price is artificially against the trend, the pair is sold ...
well ... maybe, let it be against the trend
I think Canada needs a very cheap harp and soon we will see it at 1,30