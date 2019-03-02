FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 194

21april:

They say the news is bad(trend-brand-friend) )

I wonder what Carney has to say?

Hu iss?
stranger:
It's not that they got screwed, they got screwed to the hilt) Although it's still a long way to expiry. But tomorrow in the report I think there will be frantic fixes))))
i don't trade the pound at all, it's a very confusing pair =))))))
 
There are no fish in the forex, in contracts, don't waste your time.

50/50 levels as usual

 
stranger:
Hu iss?
Governor of the Bank of England
 
Said the right way - don't waste time, use the wizards)))
Yes, there's only probability everywhere.
 
21april:
Governor of the Bank of England

It's coming down)))

 
Myth63:
I don't trade the pound at all, it's an obscure pair =))))))

Myth, now the question arises, who bought the puts and who bought the calls?)

If they go higher, everything will become clear.

 

imha will be driven around by the price in the ranges


