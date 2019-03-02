FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 382

stranger:
Sensei's jerk is finished(((.
What about trading in February, what will HE say ?
 
I was a bit hasty in my sales, 2.3% of the deposit is down.
 
wild_hedgehog:

The market has stopped understanding the market... first the market stops reacting to the news, now the positive news is falling.

the market has been overbought for a long time and the news are secondary here
 
Kino:
And how to trade in February, what will HE say?

I don't know about HE, but I'm holding sales on the pound)))) He's not coming to us, he's in a rut))))

And then again started to set up the Internet, it is, it is not.

 
stranger:
I don't understand why you salvaged it in the first place, I didn't even cover the buy.
stranger:
5470 option.
 
stranger:
Did you close already? I'm still holding, but I'm over the loser.
 
Myth63:
5470 option
I have sales, no other options to consider)))
here's what's on the weekly channel now=)https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/77819

 
wild_hedgehog:
You closed it already? I'm still holding it but I've already put up with the loss.

Why did you close, I never rush into it, there is always a chance to close with a minimum loss, if not in the +, the main thing is not to overload the depo.

I quit, I have no Internet connection.

