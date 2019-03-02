the market has been overbought for a long time and the news are secondary here

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 382
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sensei's jerk is finished(((.
The market has stopped understanding the market... first the market stops reacting to the news, now the positive news is falling.
I don't understand the market at all... first the market stops reacting to news, now on positive news we go down.
And how to trade in February, what will HE say?
I don't know about HE, but I'm holding sales on the pound)))) He's not coming to us, he's in a rut))))
And then again started to set up the Internet, it is, it is not.
I was a bit hasty in my selling, I lost 2.3% of the deposit.
I rushed my sales, I'm down 2.3% of the deposit.
I rushed my sales, I'm down 2.3% of the deposit.
5470 option
here's what's on the weekly channel now=)https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/77819
You closed it already? I'm still holding it but I've already put up with the loss.
Why did you close, I never rush into it, there is always a chance to close with a minimum loss, if not in the +, the main thing is not to overload the depo.
I quit, I have no Internet connection.